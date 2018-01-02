ترامب: أخيرا الشعب الإيراني ينتفض في وجه النظام الفاسد

وكتب على "تويتر": "الشعب الإيراني لا يملك إلا القليل من الطعام، ويواجه تضخم كبيرة، ولا يحصل على حقوقه الإنسانية"، مشيرا إلى أن الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية تتابع ذلك".
وأضاف: "أخيرا انتفض الشعب الإيراني ضد النظام الوحشي الفاسد".
The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime. All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their “pockets.” The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018
