نرويجيون يردون على "حفرة قاذورات" ترامب العنصرية

وبدأت تلك القصة، عندما تحدث ترامب، مع مراسل "بي بي سي" عن أنه يرغب في قدوم مهاجرين من النرويج، بدلا من أولئك المهاجرين الذين يأتون من دول "حفر القاذورات"، بحسب تعبيره أو "shithole" باللغة الإنجليزية.
A word I never thought I would utter on the BBC, but there's been quite a few of those in recent times…. https://t.co/LPZSCOIXFS— Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) January 12, 2018
ولكن الأبرز هنا ردود أفعال عدد كبير من مستخدمي مواقع التواصل في النرويج، الذين أعلنوا رفضهم عرض ترامب المغري، التي نقلتها الصحيفة البريطانية.
@realDonaldTrump As an expat, who currently lives in Oslo, #norway and who lived for 12 years in Sweden, I can attest to the fact that although I love my home-country, currently a #shithole. 100 years ago, #nordics moved from their shithole country to come to the US, ironic!— Philly Bee (@Phillybeeez) January 12, 2018
ووصف عدد من المستخدمين أن ترامب هو من يعرض عليهم القدوم إلى دولة تعد "حفرة قاذورات"، وليس تلك الدول الأفريقية التي وصفها ترامب في تصريحاته السابقة.
This — a million times over. We could all be anybody in a different time and place. #shithole https://t.co/rSGGwaI5uO— Steven J. Gibbons (@stevenjgibbons) January 12, 2018
Dear Mr President @POTUS,— Kathinka Frøystad (@kfroystad) January 12, 2018
I am glad you enjoyed meeting my prime minister, but I am quite happy where I am and would not even dream of settling down in the US during your #shithole, #racist and #misogynist regime. pic.twitter.com/18MwBFa5T3
وأشار مستخدمون آخرون، إذا كانت ترامب يصف دول أفريقية بأنها "حفرة قاذورات"، فهو لا يعلم أن بلاده منذ 100 عام كانت ولا تزال "حفر كبيرة للقاذورات".
He wants #Norwegians, we do not want to go to him… #shootmefirst#ShitholeNOTmyPresident #changethepresident #tv2 #shithole #Trump #makeachange pic.twitter.com/MXE6MT5F6N— Madeleine (@Kimmi9x) January 12, 2018
