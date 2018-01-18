ترامب: المكسيك ستدفع 20 مليار دولار لبناء الجدار الحدودي

وكتب الرئيس الأمريكي على "تويتر" يقول "الجدار هو الجدار، ولم يتغير موقفي تجاه من اليوم الأول. المكسيك ستدفع بطريقة مباشرة أو غير مباشرة، أو على فترات سداد أول".
The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water…..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018
وتابع "المكسيك التي تحقق فائضا بحجم 71 مليار دولار من التجارة مع أميركا ستدفع ثمن بناء الجدار الحدودي البالغ 20 مليارا على مراحل"، مؤكدا أن المكسيك تستطيع تحمل تكلفة بناء الجدار الحدودي مع الولايات المتحدة.
….The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is “peanuts” compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018
