مقتل شخص وإصابة آخرين في إطلاق نار بمدرسة ثانوية بولاية كنتاكي الأمريكية

وقال حاكم الولاية، مات بيفين، إن "شخص واحد على الأقل قتل اليوم، وأصيب عدد آخر في إطلاق نار بمدرسة ثانوية بالولاية".
Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us…— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018
وأضاف بيفين، على "تويتر"، إن الحادث وقع في مدرسة ثانوية بمقاطعة مارشال، مضيفا أن "مطلق النار رهن الاحتجاز".
