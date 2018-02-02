ترامب يتهم الـ"إف بي آي" ووزارة العدل بالانحياز لصالح الديموقراطيين

وكتب الرئيس ترامب، على "تويتر"، يقول: "كبار قادة ومحققي مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي ووزارة العدل بتسييس عملية التحقيق المقدسة لصالح الديمقراطيين وضد الجمهوريين".
The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans — something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018
وأضاف: "هذا أمر كان لا يمكن تصوره قبل وقت قصير".
وتابع الرئيس "هيلاري كلينتون والحزب الديمقراطي حاولوا إخفاء حقيقة أنهم منحوا أموالا لمركز فيوجن جي بي إس لإنشاء الملف الذي استخدمه حلفاؤهم في إدارة أوباما لتضليل المحكمة".
“You had Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party try to hide the fact that they gave money to GPS Fusion to create a Dossier which was used by their allies in the Obama Administration to convince a Court misleadingly, by all accounts, to spy on the Trump Team.” Tom Fitton, JW— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018
وكانت شركة "فيوجن جي بي إس"، الخاصة بالأبحاث السياسية، قد قدمت ملفا لجهات التحقيق يشير إلى تورط ترامب في اتصالات مع الروس.
