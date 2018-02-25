انفجار في مدينة ليستر البريطانية وإخلاء 60 منزلا (فيديو وصور)

وذكرت شرطة المدينة في تدوينة على"تويتر" أن انفجارا ضخما وقع، مشيرة إلى أنه لا يوجد تفاصيل عن أسبابه، لكنها تتعامل مع الانفجار على أنه "حادث كبير"، ونصحت العامة بتجنب التواجد في بالقرب من موقع الحادث.
| Major Incident |— LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) February 25, 2018
19:19 |There has been a major incident on Hinckley Road, Leicester. All emergency services are currently dealing with this. Carlisle Street and part of Hinckley Road have been closed Please avoid the area.
وقالت صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية إن محلا تجاريا تعرض لدمار كامل بسبب الانفجار.
This is the scene in Hinckley Road in #Leicester where @leicspolice have declared a major incident. Locals report hearing a loud explosion. Emergency services are at the scene. pic.twitter.com/Td3i06ZkFU— Gem News (@wearegemnews) February 25, 2018
وتواصل قوات الإطفاء جهودها لإطفاء الحريق، بينما تم إخلاء أكثر من 60 منزلا في المنطقة المحيطة، بحسب صحيفة "ميرور" البريطانية.
Breaking news. Live at the scene https://t.co/gitedpmXLi pic.twitter.com/Q52La5akL9— Leicester Media (@Leicestermedia) February 25, 2018
