ارتفاع عدد ضحايا العاصفة الثلجية بالولايات المتحدة إلى 8 أشخاص (فيديو+صور)

موسكو — سبوتنيك. وضربت عاصفة ثلجية مصحوبة برياح قوية 15 ولاية على الساحل الشرقي للولايات المتحدة.
Slow-moving Nor'easter kills 8 as it hammers the East Coast with high winds and flooding https://t.co/wAqVD7A1VQ— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2018
وفي ذروة العاصفة الثلجية انقطعت الكهرباء عن أكثر من مليون مستهلك، فضلا عن إلغاء الآلاف من الرحلات الجوية.
We have restored power to more than 200,000 customers since the storm began, and crews continue to face strong winds in some areas. Our crews will continue to work until all our customers are restored. Thank you for your patience as we work as quickly and safely as possible. pic.twitter.com/rzAXdpm8xh— Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) March 4, 2018
وأعلن حاكم فيرجينيا على أراضي الولاية حالة الطوارئ.
Storm waves at Lawrencetown, Nova Scotia. Credit Trevor Mount. pic.twitter.com/qwkpZk526W— Gerald Butts 🇨🇦 (@gmbutts) March 3, 2018
وفي العاصمة واشنطن، أغلقت المؤسسات العامة والمدارس أبوابها يوم الجمعة، بسبب الرياح القوية.
Hail storm in Oakland pic.twitter.com/uhnILr3NQQ— Jason Appelbaum (@JasonAppelbaum1) March 3, 2018
وفي وقت سابق، أُعلن عن مقتل 5 أشخاص في عدد من مقاطعات الساحل الشرقي للولايات المتحدة.
The sun peaked out for a few minutes, illuminating the crashing water and accentuating the passing #storm clouds, on the WinthropMA./Revere line, during the third destructive high tide in a little over 24 hours. #Weather #Boston @bostonherald #bombogenesis #BombCyclone pic.twitter.com/TGxqKNIXi1— Mark Garfinkel (@pictureboston) March 4, 2018
