الشرطة البريطانية تعلن عن انفجار في لندن

وأفادت صحيفة "الإندبندنت" البريطانية، أن الانفجار وقع في شارع فارنهام، بمنطقة هارولد هيل.
Apologies to all our customers in Romford Harold Hill we have had to close our coop store on police advice due to an explosion. All colleagues have been evacuated safely. Great work by the store team. pic.twitter.com/5CHth1DqFP— Michael Roast (@MichaelRoast) March 4, 2018
وصرحت الشرطة البريطانية أن المعلومات الأولية تفيد بأن الانفجار لا صلة له بالإرهاب، لكن لم يتضح سببه على الفور.
@RomfordRecorder A major incident at Harold Hill. Police and fire services attending. pic.twitter.com/CPGuHbaKqS— Clive Searle (@Cortez22222) March 4, 2018
وتم إخلاء منطقة الانفجار من السكان، وحثت الشرطة في تغريدة عبر موقع "تويتر"، المشاة وسائقي السيارات على تجنب محيط الانفجار.
