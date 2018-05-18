مقتل 8 أشخاص نتيجة لإطلاق النار في مدرسة بولاية تكساس (فيديو)

وقال مدير المدرسة إنه تم القبض على منفذ الهجوم، حسب وكالة "أسوشيتدبرس".
JUST IN: Active shooter at Texas high school "has been arrested and secured," assistant principal says. https://t.co/TLam4aRrmk pic.twitter.com/K2aGNJZz7A— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) May 18, 2018
وأشار بيان صدر عن إدارة المدرسة إلى أن الحادثة وقعت صباح اليوم، وأنها "مازالت مستمرة، ولكن تم احتواء الوضع، وهناك إصابات مؤكدة".
Students were evacuated from a high school in Sante Fe, Texas as authorities respond to an active shooter incident. There is no official confirmation of any injuries at this time, but there does appear to be a possible body under a sheet near an exit door. (Via. @abcnews) pic.twitter.com/SEcSycLhk8— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 18, 2018
وأكدت إدارة المدرسة أن الوضع تحت السيطرة.
وقال مكتب مقاطعة هاريس في تغريدة على موقع "تويتر"، اليوم الجمعة "تدخلنا للمساعدة في حادث إطلاق النار الذي أسفر عن عدة خسائر بشرية".
We are assisting @SantaFeISD with a multiple-casualty incident at Santa Fe High School. This is no longer an active shooting situation and the injured are being treated. #hounews pic.twitter.com/m7Wuauk9jk— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 18, 2018
كما ذكرت قناة "سي إن إن" نقلا عن مصادر في الشرطة أن "حادث إطلاق النار في مدرسة سانتا فه في تكساس أسفر عن سقوط عدد من القتلى".
