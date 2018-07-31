الهند تخصص هواتف لحماية الفتيات من الاغتصاب في الملاجئ

وبحسب موقع "دهاقا تربيون" الهندي، عبرت غاندي عن "قلقها البالغ" بسبب اغتصاب 34 فتاة من قبل موظفي أحد المنازل التي تمولها الحكومة في ولاية بيهار شرقي البلاد، وأثارت هذه الحادثة غضب الرأي العام في جميع أنحاء الهند.
Deeply anguished by the incident of sexual assault on minor girls at a Muzaffarpur Shelter Home, I have directed @MinistryWCD officers to put in place a mechanism so that the women and children at all such institutions are able to reach out to us for help.— Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) ٣٠ يوليو ٢٠١٨
وتستقبل بيوت رعاية الأطفال في الهند الأطفال الذين لا تستطيع عائلاتهم من الفقراء تربيتهم، وقال نشطاء إن حوادث الاعتداءات الجنسية شائعة جدا في هذه البيوت.
Protest against #Muzaffarpur State Sponsored Mass Orphan Child Rape Scandal, admist slogans of "Nitish Down Down" at Bihar Bhawan, New Delhi today, 30 July, 2018 at 2 pm. pic.twitter.com/12qIRJMr56— SURAJ YADAV (Mandal) (@suraj_yadav2005) ٣٠ يوليو ٢٠١٨
ووفقا لأحدث البيانات الحكومية، تم الإبلاغ عن 100 حالة اغتصاب يومياً في الهند في عام 2016.
A rise of 4.79% in rape cases in Rajasthan alone while the National figure is of 2.78%.#RajasthanHorror pic.twitter.com/4oulbbIoIK— All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) ٢٧ يوليو ٢٠١٨
