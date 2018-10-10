"كارثة" في كينيا... 50 قتيلا بينهم 7 أطفال إثر حادث مروع (فيديو)

وقال قائد شرطي إن من ماتوا هم 31 رجلا و12 امرأة و7 أطفال، توفي اثنان منهم أثناء تلقي العلاج في المستشفيات القريبة، وفقا للصحيفة.
وذكر الرئيس أوهورو كينياتا أن السلطات تحقق فيما وصفه بالحادث الكارثي.
My heartfelt condolences to the families of fellow Kenyans who lost their lives in a tragic road accident at Fort Ternan in Kericho County this morning and wish those in hospital quick recovery.— Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) October 10, 2018
As authorities investigate the cause of the accident with a view of taking action, I would like to remind drivers to always exercise caution to avoid such catastrophic incident.— Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) October 10, 2018
