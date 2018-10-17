هبوط اضطراري لطائرة ميلانيا ترامب بعد تصاعد الدخان من الكابينة

وذكرت شبكة "سي إن إن" الأمريكية أنه بعد حوالي 10 دقائق من إقلاع الطائرة، تمكن الصحفيون من رؤية الدخان وتصاعدت رائحة شيء يحترق. وهبطت الطائرة بأمان.
First lady Melania Trump's plane was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews Wednesday morning after a "mechanical issue" that led to smoke in the cabin. https://t.co/WVw3o2z8CW pic.twitter.com/cFhHUF3eTw— CNN (@CNN) October 17, 2018
واضطر الصحفيون لاستخدام مناشف مبللة لتغطية وجوههم، إذا أصبحت الرائحة قوية. ولم يقدم البيت الأبيض على الفور تفسيرا رسميا لما حدث.
Plane carrying First Lady Melania Trump developed a technical problem just minutes after takeoff en route to #Philadelphia. Pool reporters aboard reported of smelling 'something burning', the aircraft turned back and landed safely in Andrews Air force base. pic.twitter.com/4xI1QkIfLZ— Ahmed Kosar (@AhmedKosar1) October 17, 2018
