انتخابات التجديد النصفي... فرصة الأمريكيين الذهبية لتغيير أداء الرئيس

I am pissed of what #Trump is doing to the whole world. We must join together because together we are strong. #FridayFeeling This is my #FBRParty #FollowBackResistence



I'll follow you.



1)Like

2)Follow

3)Retweet

4)Reply#FBR#Resist#Bluewave pic.twitter.com/P7PIc3U1W5