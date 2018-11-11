ترامب: الدمار في كاليفورنيا "كارثي" (فيديو)

وقال ترامب في تغريدة على حسابه في "تويتر"، إن "أكثر من 4000 شخص يكافحون النيران، التي أحرقت أكثر من 170000 فدان (690 كيلومتر مربع) في كاليفورنيا.
Breaking: Video shows #WoolseyFire quickly approaching the coast in Malibu, California. Dozens of homes have already been destroyed and many people are trapped. #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/cq4zzBOZfz— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) November 10, 2018
وتابع، "بقلوبنا ندعم أولئك الذين يكافحون الحرائق، 52000 شخص تم إجلاؤهم، بالإضافة إلى عائلات الـ 11 شخصا، الذين توفوا".
Breaking: #Campfire in Butte County has destroyed over 6,700 structures and is now over 90,000 acres. The fire has killed 9 people and is now the most destructive wildfire in California history. #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/VtvY6040ws— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) November 10, 2018
وأضاف، "الدمار كارثي. بارك الله كل منهم".
The Malibu coast seen from the sea.#Malibu #MalibuFire #CaliforniaFires #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/kRW29BCj25— ®️Red Investment ✞ (@Pharol_OI) November 10, 2018
وتغريدة أخرى، أشار ترامب إلى أن الحرائق آخذة في الانتشار بسرعة كبيرة.
Here's a before and after look at the historic Honey Run Covered Bridge near Chico, opened in 1887. (after photo by @kurtisalexander) #CampFire #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/zMoHBCLvck— Suzanne Espinosa (@suzyesp) November 10, 2018
وحذر ترامب المواطينين، قائلا: "إذا لم يقم الناس بالإخلاء بسرعة، فهناك خطر من أن تصلهم النيران. يرجى الاستماع إلى تعليمات الإخلاء من المسؤولين المحليين وسلطات الدولة".
I had never heard of a fire tornado until today and I really kind of hope I never see a firenado again in my life. This legitimately feels like biblical levels of destruction. #CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/JxUw3C1i3B— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 10, 2018
في وقت سابق ، أعلن ترامب حالة الطوارئ في ولاية كاليفورنيا، والتي سوف تتيح للولاية الحصول على المساعدة الفيدرالية للتغلب على أثار الحرائق.
Family escaping #californiafires captures their hometown burning around them. 💔 #Woolseyfires pic.twitter.com/zQTrJlAYlF— Bob Mueller and 45 Others (@D_PlaidShirtGuy) November 10, 2018
يذكر أن نيران الحرائق في شمال كاليفورنيا تتوسع يوم الخميس الماضي، وأسفرت عن 9 أشخاص ضحايا، وحاصرت النيران أكثر من 36 ألف هكتار وقضت على ما يقرب من 7 آلاف مبنى، لتصبح الأكثر تدميرا في تاريخ الدولة.
It’s like a war zone of abandoned and burned out cars: what a panic it must have been trying to escape the #wildfires #CaliforniaFires #CampFire pic.twitter.com/u6VPyWFrzO— Evan Kirstel (@evankirstel) November 10, 2018
