ترامب ينفي تهم التواطؤ مع روسيا مجددا

وجدد ترامب نفيه وجود تآمر مع روسيا من جانب ممثلي مقره الانتخابي، مشيرا إلى أن الولايات المتحدة أنفقت حتى اللحظة أكثر من 30 مليون دولار للتحقيق في ذلك.
“This is collusion illusion, there is no smoking gun here. At this late date, after all that we have gone through, after millions have been spent, we have no Russian Collusion. There is nothing impeachable here.” @GeraldoRivera Time for the Witch Hunt to END!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) ٨ ديسمبر ٢٠١٨
