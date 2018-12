سر غامض يختبئ في أدغال أفريقيا يمكنه تدمير الأرض في لحظات

View this post on Instagram

HIV stands for human immunodeficiency #virus. It weakens a person’s immune system by destroying important cells that fight disease and infection. No effective cure exists for #HIV. But, with proper medical care, HIV can be controlled. The medicine used to treat HIV is called antiretroviral therapy or ART. If people with HIV take ART as prescribed, their viral load (amount of HIV in their blood) can become undetectable. If it stays undetectable, they can live long, healthy lives and have effectively no risk of transmitting HIV to an HIV-negative partner through sex. Learn more, and get tested to know your status. www.cdc.gov/hiv/basics/ This digitally colorized scanning electron microscopic (SEM) image shows HIV-1 virus particles on the surface of a lymphocyte. 📷: CDC Public Health Image Library (phil.cdc.gov). #UndertheLens #biology #science #CDC #PublicHealth #health #GetTested #KnowYourStatus #WorldAidsDay

