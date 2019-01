نجل ترامب يرد على إهانة نائبة فلسطينية في الكونغرس لوالده

View this post on Instagram

Wish some of these Anti-American liberal activist reps would do a little more fighting for the people of THIS country and THEIR constituents for a change. I know that’s what @realdonaldtrump is Actually doing. He is fighting for America and Americans for their jobs, for their families,and for their wellbeing. From Fortune Mag: Ford Cancels a $1.6 Billion Mexico Plant and Adds 700 Jobs in Michigan http://fortune.com/2017/01/03/ford-cancels-mexico-plant-trump/

