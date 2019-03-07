شاهد أول منشور لملكة بريطانيا على "انستغرام"

وتحدثت الملكة صاحبة الـ92 عاما، في منشورها الجديد عن "أجدادها العظماء"، الأمير ألبرت والملكة فيكتوريا.
وكتبت الملكة "اليوم، ومع زيارتي لمتحف العلوم، كنت مهتمة بكشف رسالة من الأرشيف الملكي، كتبت عام 1843 إلى جدي الأكبر، الأمير ألبرت. قام تشارلز باباج، الذي ينسب إليه الفضل كأول رائد في مجال الكمبيوتر في العالم، بتصميم (محرك الفرق)، والذي أتاح الفرصة للأمير ألبرت لرؤية النموذج الأولي في يوليو/تموز عام 1843".
وأضافت الملكة "في الرسالة، أخبر باباج كلا من الملكة فيكتوريا والأمير ألبرت عن اختراعه (المحرك التحليلي)، الذي صمم على أساسه أول برامج الكمبيوتر من قبل، أدا لوفليس، ابنة اللورد بايرون".
وأكملت الملكة "اليوم، كان من دواعي سروري أن أطلع على مبادرات الأطفال بمجال شيفرات الكمبيوتر، ويبدو لي من الملائم جدا أن أنشر هذا المنشور في إنستغرام، في متحف العلوم الذي لطالما دافع عن التكنولوجيا والابتكار، وألهم الجيل القادم من المخترعين".
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019
وانتهى المنشور بتوقيع "إليزابيث ر."، للتأكيد على أن ملكة بريطانيا كتبته بنفسها.
وقامت ملكة بريطانيا، إليزابيث الثانية، بزيارة متحف العلوم للإعلان عن المعرض الصيفي بعنوان "سري للغاية".
