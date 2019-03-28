الولايات المتحدة: شرطة سياتل تعلن عن سقوط عدد من الضحايا في إطلاق نار

وأضافت إدارة الشرطة في المدينة في تغريدة عبر موقع تويتر اليوم الخميس: "سقوط عدد من الضحايا في إطلاق نار في منطقة 120/سياتل، يرجى تجنب هذه المنطقة أثناء التحقيق".
Officers on scene of a reported shooting near 120th and Sand Point Way NE. One person detained. There will be a significant police presence in the area.— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 27, 2019
Multiple victims in shooting incident in area of 120/Sandpoint. Please avoid area as officers investigate.— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 27, 2019
وقال قائد شرطة سياتل، كارمن بست لصحيفة "سياتل تايمز" الأمريكية إن أربعة أشخاص قد أصيبوا بالرصاص وأن أحدهم قتل.
@SeattlePD activity on NE 125th St at Lake City Way NE blocking the WB lanes. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/OSkfLlMlhp— SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) March 27, 2019
وذكرت صحيفة سياتل تايمز نقلا عن تقارير من الشرطة أنه تم إلقاء القبض على شخص بعد الواقعة.
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)