نأثر حركة الطيران بمطار سيدني بسبب إخلاء برج المراقبة

وقع الحادث صباح اليوم الجمعة، وقال متحدث باسم الخطوط الجوية الاسترالية، إن رجال الإطفاء أسرعوا إلى مكان الحادث.
The Sydney Air Traffic Control Tower has been evacuated after smoke was detected. There is a full ground stop in place with no aircraft departing or arriving at this time @SydneyAirport. We will update you as soon as we know more. pic.twitter.com/Riw1l59tDP— AirservicesAustralia (@AirservicesNews) March 29, 2019
وبحسب مجلة australianaviation الاسترالية، تكدس الركاب في محطة أرضية لفترة من الوقت، وذلك لتوقف جميع رحلات الوافدين والمغادرين.
ومع ذلك، قالت شركة "إيرسيرفيسز أستراليا" لخدمات الملاحة الجوية عبر حسابها بموقع تويتر إنه في حوالي الساعة 12.18 بالتوقيت المحلي بدأ برج مراقبة الحركة الجوية في مطار سيدني بالعمل على الرحلات القادمة.
وقالت إيرسيرفيسز أستراليا إن خدمات الإطفاء سمحت بعودة العاملين إلى برج المراقبة بعد عملية الإخلاء.
