19:17 04 أبريل/ نيسان 2019
    الأمير هاري وزوجته ميغان ماركل

    الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل متهمان بالسرقة

    العالم
    بعد مرور يوم واحد فقط على تدشينهما حسابهما الخاص على موقع "إنستغرام"، وجهت اتهامات لنجل ولي عهد بريطانيا، الأمير هاري، وزوجته ميغان ماركل بالسرقة.

    اتهم مستخدم على "إنستغرام"، يدعى كيفين كايلي، موقع التواصل الاجتماعي الشهير، بأنه استخدم اسم حسابه @sussexroyal، من أجل تدشين حساب الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل، بحسب صحيفة "ذا إندبندنت" البريطانية.

    ميغان ماركل والأمير هاري في حفل الذكرى الـ 50 لتنصيب الأمير تشارلز أميرا لويلز في المملكة المتحدة، 5 مارس/آذار 2019
    الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل يدشنان حسابا لهما على "إنستغرام"
    وجذب حساب دوق ودوقة ساسكس الجديد الخاص على "إنستغرام"، أكثر من مليون متابع (3.4 مليون متابع)، ليحطم بذلك الأرقام القياسية على الموقع.

    وأشار رايلي، في مقابلة مع إذاعة "راديو 1 نيوزبيت"، إلى أن "إنستغرام"، استخدم اسم حسابه، من دون الحصول على إذنه، من أجل تدشين حساب الزوجين الملكيين.

    وقال إنه فوجئ من قيام "إنستغرام" بتغيير اسم حسابه من @sussexroyal إلى @_sussexroyal_، وقال إنه فوجئ من أخذ حسابه دون إذنه، سواء من "إنستغرام" أو العائلة الملكية البريطانية.

    وذكر رايلي أنه كان نادرا ما يستخدم حسابه المسروق، من أجل إبداء إعجابه بمنشورات أشخاص آخرين، وكذلك لمتابعة حسابات أخرى.

    ومن جانبه، أصدر "إنستغرام" بيانا حول ذلك الشأن، مؤكدا أنه استخدم اسم حساب كيفين رايلي، "من أجل حمايته من أشخاص يحاولون بيعه".

    ولكن أكد رايلي أنه يرفض التواجد على "إنستغرام"، لحين تواصل مستحدث باسمه معه.

    وأضاف أنه مستمر في التغريد عبر حسابه على موقع "تويتر"، الذي يحمل نفس اسم حساب الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل على "إنستغرام" @sussexroyal، وذلك خوفا من الاستيلاء عليه خلال الفترة المقبلة.

