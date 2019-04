"الأرغون" و"شتيرن"... منظمتان صهيونيتان قتلتا 350 فلسطينيا في نصف يوم

#OtD 9 Apr 1948 around 120 fighters from the Zionist paramilitary groups Irgun and Lehi attacked the Palestinian village of Deir Yassin massacring 100 to 150 or more. The victims included many women and children, some of whom were mutilated and raped https://t.co/8VJhnzFCta pic.twitter.com/49Yqs3zPEM