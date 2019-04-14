إصابة عدة أشخاص بالرصاص خارج ملهى ليلي في ملبورن بأستراليا

ونقلت شبكة "إس بي إس" الأسترالية، أن عدة أشخاص أصيبوا بالرصاص خارج ملهى ليلي في أستراليا وأن الشرطة انتشرت بكثافة عقب الحادث.
وقالت الشبكة، إن الأشخاص الذين تعرضوا لإطلاق النار في الملهى الليلي في براهران بجنوب شرق ملبورن نقلوا إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج.
This is the scene outside Melbourne’s iconic Love Machine nightclub following a shooting early this morning. Multiple people have been injured. No official word on their conditions. @9NewsMelb @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/f2SgO1gEb8— Sam Cucchiara (@SamCucchiara9) ١٣ أبريل ٢٠١٩
Police and emergency services are currently responding to a shooting which occurred in Prahran on Sunday morning.— Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) ١٣ أبريل ٢٠١٩
Police are urging people to avoid the area and that anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers.https://t.co/IFz4eiEWdo
وأضافت، "وتحث الشرطة الناس علي تجنب المنطقة، وأن أي شخص لديه معلومات أو لقطات عن الحادث للاتصال".
