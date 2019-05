ظريف يخاطب ترامب بـ"تغريدة" ويسخر من جون بولتون

.@realDonaldTrump: ICYMI, before you hired him, this was the plan that @AmbJohnBolton and his #B_Team cohorts had for Iran. A detailed blueprint for #FakeIntelligence, #ForeverWar and even empty offers for talks—only phone numbers were not included.https://t.co/beCZByEaCT pic.twitter.com/q5fXBGcwtj