ترامب يستهزء من نائب جمهوري واصفا إياه بأنه من "وزن الريشة"

كان نائب ميشيغان المتحدر من أصل فلسطيني جاستن عماش اعتبر السبت أن ترامب تصرف بما يمكن اعتباره "عرقلة لسير العدالة"، مضيفا "مما لا شك فيه أنه كان من الممكن توجيه اتهامات مبنية على هذه الأدلة لأي شخص لا يكون الرئيس الأميركي".
وتابع "بخلاف ما أظهره بار، فإن تقرير مولر يكشف أن الرئيس ترامب انخرط في أفعال محددة وبنمط من السلوك يستوفي الحد الأدنى (للسلوكيات التي تستوجب) الإقالة".
Under our Constitution, the president “shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” While “high Crimes and Misdemeanors” is not defined, the context implies conduct that violates the public trust.— Justin Amash (@justinamash) ١٨ مايو ٢٠١٩
ورد ترامب على النائب عماش الأحد في تغريدة على تويتر جاء فيها "لم أكن يوما من المعجبين بجاستن عماش وزن الريشة الذي يقف في وجهي وفي وجه بعض أفكارنا الكبيرة وسياساتنا الجمهورية، فقط سعيا للكلام عن نفسه وافتعال جدالات".
Never a fan of @justinamash, a total lightweight who opposes me and some of our great Republican ideas and policies just for the sake of getting his name out there through controversy. If he actually read the biased Mueller Report, “composed” by 18 Angry Dems who hated Trump,….— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) ١٩ مايو ٢٠١٩
وتابع ترامب "جاستن ليس سوى خاسر يلعب للأسف ورقة معارضينا".
وفي سلسلة من التغريدات، كتب عماش إنه "لم يقرأ تقرير مولر سوى عدد قليل من أعضاء الكونغرس" مشيرا إلى أن التقرير حدد "أمثلة عدة لسلوكيات تطابق جميع عناصر عرقلة سير العدالة".
Few members of Congress even read Mueller’s report; their minds were made up based on partisan affiliation—and it showed, with representatives and senators from both parties issuing definitive statements on the 448-page report’s conclusions within just hours of its release.— Justin Amash (@justinamash) ١٨ مايو ٢٠١٩
