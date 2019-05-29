أعاصير عنيفة تجتاح ولايتي أوهايو وإنديانا الأميركيتين وإصابة 130 شخصا

موسكو — سبوتنيك. وأشارت وكالة "أسوشيتد برس" إلى إصابة أكثر من 130 شخصا بهذه الأعاصير.
I got berated by someone before for not being afraid of an incoming hurricane.— Bird Dad (@realgoodbird) ٢٨ مايو ٢٠١٩
These are the photos my mom in Ohio is sending me about the next couple towns over after last nights tornados.
Hurricanes are horrible, but you can prepare. Tornados on the other hand… pic.twitter.com/nxnGuWugeY
هذا و وذكرت وسائل إعلام أمريكية في وقت سابق، نقلا عن السلطات المحلية بالولايتين، مقتل رجلا يبلغ من العمر 81 عاما، فيما أصيب 12 أخرين، ودُمر قرابة 90 منزلا حتى الآن.
