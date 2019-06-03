اختطاف طائرة عسكرية في الهند

ووفقا للمصادر، كان هناك 13 شخصا على متن الطائرة.
Spoke to Vice Chief of @IAF_MCC, Air Marshal Rakesh Singh Bhadauria regarding the missing IAF AN-32 Aircraft which is overdue for some hours.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 3, 2019
He has apprised me of the steps taken by the IAF to find the missing aircraft. I pray for the safety of all passengers on board.
وقال، هناك خطوات تم اتخاذها للعثور على الطائرة المفقودة، أدعوا إلى الله أن يكون جميع الركاب بسلام.
