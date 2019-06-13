تسجيل
23:09 13 يونيو/ حزيران 2019
مباشر
    بحث
    سارة ساندرز

    ترامب يعلن مغادرة المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض سارة ساندرز منصبها

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    العالم
    انسخ الرابط
    0 0 0

    أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترامب، اليوم الخميس، أن المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض، سارة ساندرز، ستترك منصبها بحلول نهاية شهر يونيو/حزيران الجاري.

    وأضاف "ترامب" عبر حسابه الرسمي على موقع "تويتر" وهو يعلن نبأ تركها المنصب "هي مميزة جدا ولديها مواهب استثنائية وأدت عملا مذهلا! أتمنى أن تكون قررت الترشح لمنصب حاكم ولاية اركنسو.. ستكون رائعة".

    وعملت سارة ساندرز في فريق اتصالات دونالد ترامب، منذ انتخابه رئيسا لأمريكا في عام 2016، وبدأت مسيرتها المهنية في البيت الأبيض كنائبة سكرتير صحفي، ثم تولت منصب السكرتيرة الصحفية، بعدما أعلن سلفها، شون سبايسر، استقالته في يوليو/تموز 2017.

    وساندرز هي ثالث امرأة تشغل منصب السكرتير الصحفي للبيت الأبيض، من بعد دي دي مايرز في عام 1993 ودانا بيرينو في عام 2007.

    ​يشار إلى أن البيت الأبيض، أعلن في شهر مارس/آذار الماضي، استقالة مدير الإعلام بيل شاين، من منصبه، ليتولى منصبا رفيعا في حملة الرئيس الأميركي، دونالد ترامب، لانتخابات الرئاسة في عام 2020.    

    كما قررت وزيرة القوات الجوية الأمريكية هيذر ويلسون، في الشهر ذاته، والتي اعتبرت منذ فترة أحد أبرز المرشحين لتكون وزير الدفاع القادم، الاستقالة من منصبها.

    انظر أيضا:

    ساندرز: ترامب يتفق مع زعيم كوريا الشمالية بشأن جو بايدن
    ترامب عن ترشح ساندرز لـ"انتخابات 2020" الرئاسية: "بيرني المجنون" دخل السباق
    بيرني ساندرز يعلن ترشحه للانتخابات الأمريكية في 2020
    ساندرز تتولى منصب المتحدث الرسمي باسم البيت الأبيض بعد استقالة سبايسر
    ساندرز يكتسح كلينتون في واشنطن وألاسكا
    الكلمات الدلالية:
    أخبار أمريكا اليوم, أخبار أمريكا, تويتر, الحكومة الأمريكية, الإدارة الأمريكية, البيت الأبيض, سارة ساندرز, دونالد ترامب, أمريكا, الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية
    معايير المجتمعنقاش
    التعليق بواسطة Facebookالتعليق بواسطة Sputnik

    الأخبار

    كل الأخبار
    كل الأخبار

    مولتيميديا

    سياح يلتقطون صورة تذكارية على خلفية نصب تذكاري الذي شيد لمكافحي كارثة تشيرنوبل
    سيلفي وتشيرنوبل خلفي: توجه جديد للسياحة إلى المناطق المحظورة في العالم
    ترامب يعرب عن استعداده لقبول معلومات من أجانب عن منافسيه بانتخابات 2020
    ترامب يعلن قبوله معلومات أجنبية حول منافسيه في انتخابات 2020
    الإنفاق العسكري العالمي في 2018
    الإنفاق العسكري العالمي في 2018
    تسجيل
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    ضغطك على زر "تسجيل" يعني موافقتك على معالجة بياناتك الشخصية وقبولك سياسة الخصوصية.
    استعادة كلمة السر
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    هل لديك ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    نعملا
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    لا يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    دخول
    يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    حذف الملف الشخصي
    هل حقا تريد حذف حسابك من موقع arabic.sputniknews.com؟
    نعملا
    تم حذف حسابك. ولكن يمكنك استعادة الحساب خلال 30 يوما، عبر اتباع الرابط الموجود في الرسالة التي أرسلت إلى بريدك الإكتروني
    إغلاق
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    معايير المجتمع

    إن تسجيل وترخيص مستخدمي موقع "سبوتنيك" عبر حسابات الفيسبوك أو شبكات اجتماعية أخرى يشير إلى قبولهم لقواعد الموقع. يتوجب على المستخدمين الالتزام بالقوانين المحلية والدولية، واحترام المشاركين الآخرين في النقاش، والقراء والأشخاص الذين يتم ذكرهم في المنشور.

    إدارة الموقع لها الحق في أن تحذف التعليقات التي تحتوي على لغات تختلف عن لغة غالبية محتوى الموقع. لدى كافة مواقع sputniknews.com باللغات المختلفة حق تحرير التعليقات.

    يتم حذف تعليق المستخدم في الحالات الآتية:

    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتفق مع محتوى المنشور.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحرض على الكراهية والتمييز العنصري أو العرقي أو الجنسي أو الديني أو الاجتماعي، أو ينتهك حقوق الأقليات.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك حقوق الأقليات، ويسبب لهم الأذى بأي شكل من الأشكال، بما في ذلك الإساءة المعنوية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على أفكار ذات طبيعة متطرفة أو تدعو إلى أنشطة أخرى غير قانونية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو تهديدات موجهة للمستخدمين الآخرين، أو للمنظمات بصورة تسيء إلى سمعة رجال الأعمال أو الموظفين فيها وتقلل من كرامتهم.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو رسائل تعبّر عن عدم الاحترام لموقع "سبوتنيك".
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق ينتهك الخصوصية، بحيث ينشر بيانات شخصية لأطراف ثالثة دون موافقة هذه الأطراف، أو ينتهك خصوصية المراسلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على مشاهد عنف أو سوء المعاملة والقسوة تجاه الحيوانات.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على معلومات حول كيفية الانتحار والتحريض عليه.
    • إذا كان التعليق يهدف إلى إعلان تجاري، أو الترويج لإعلان سياسي غير لائق أو غير قانوني، أو أي مصادر أخرى على الإنترنت يكون محتواها ما تم ذكره أعلاه.
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق يروّج لمنتجات أو خدمات لأطراف ثالثة دون علم هذه الأطراف.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على لغة فظة أو ألفاظ نابية أو تلميحات من مشتقات تلك الألفاظ.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل بريد إلكتروني غير مرغوب فيها، وخدمات بريدية جماعية تروّج لخطط الثراء السريع.
    • إذا كان التعليق يروّج لاستخدام المواد المخدرة وغيرها من العقاقير، ويحتوي على معلومات عن منتجاتها وكيفية استخدامها.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على وصلات لفيروسات أو برمجيات خبيثة ومضرة.
    • إذا كان التعليق جزءاً من عمل منظم ينطوي على كميات كبيرة من التعليقات ذات محتوى واحد.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل غير مفهومة وغير ذات صلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك الأدب وأصول المعاملة مظهراً بذلك أي شكل من أشكال السلوك العدواني أو المهين.
    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتقيد بالقواعد الأساسية للغة الإنجليزية (العربية)، على سبيل المثال: الكتابة (باللغة العامية) بالأحرف الكبيرة أو عدم تقسيم المكتوب إلى جمل.

    إدارة الموقع تملك الحق في أن تحظر دخول المستخدم إلى صفحة الموقع، أو حذف حسابه دون إشعاره، وذلك إذا انتهك المستخدم أو بدر منه سلوك دلّ على انتهاكه لما تم ذكره من القواعد أعلاه.

    بإمكان المستخدمين معالجة حساباتهم أو إعادة تشغيلها عبر الاتصال بالمشرفين على الموقع moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    يجب أن تحتوي الرسالة على التالي:

    • الموضوع – استعادة الحساب/ إعادة التشغيل.
    • هوية المستخدم.
    • ذكر الأسباب وتفسير التصرفات التي أدت إلى انتهاك القواعد المذكورة أعلاه، مما اضطر إدارة الموقع إلى حظر المستخدم.

    إذا قدَّرَالمشرفون على الموقع أنه يمكن استعادة الحساب/ إعادة تشغيله، فسيتم فعل ذلك.

    في حالة حظر حساب المستخدم مرة ثانية نتيجة للإنتهاكات المتكررة للقواعد المذكورة أعلاه، فلن يتم إعادة تشغيل أو فتح الحساب مرة أخرى.

    للتواصل مع المشرفين على الموقع، أرسل رسالتك على العنوان التالي:moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    دخول
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    أوك
    تنبيهات موقع "سبوتنيك"

    تابع أخبار "سبوتنيك" من متصفحك

    الاشتراكعدم الاشتراك