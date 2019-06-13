ترامب يعلن مغادرة المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض سارة ساندرز منصبها

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas….— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
….She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas — she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
وعملت سارة ساندرز في فريق اتصالات دونالد ترامب، منذ انتخابه رئيسا لأمريكا في عام 2016، وبدأت مسيرتها المهنية في البيت الأبيض كنائبة سكرتير صحفي، ثم تولت منصب السكرتيرة الصحفية، بعدما أعلن سلفها، شون سبايسر، استقالته في يوليو/تموز 2017.
وساندرز هي ثالث امرأة تشغل منصب السكرتير الصحفي للبيت الأبيض، من بعد دي دي مايرز في عام 1993 ودانا بيرينو في عام 2007.
“This has been the honor of a lifetime,” Sarah Sanders says at the White House on her resignation as press secretary. "I couldn’t be prouder, particularly to work for this president” pic.twitter.com/UunAf0abBn— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 13, 2019
يشار إلى أن البيت الأبيض، أعلن في شهر مارس/آذار الماضي، استقالة مدير الإعلام بيل شاين، من منصبه، ليتولى منصبا رفيعا في حملة الرئيس الأميركي، دونالد ترامب، لانتخابات الرئاسة في عام 2020.
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)