السجن 4 سنوات لشاب وصف الأمير هاري أنه "خائن لعرقه"

He must be wishing he was in the USA where he would stand a good chance of getting a ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ presidential pardon.



Michal Szewczuk: Far-right teen who accused Prince Harry of being 'race traitor' jailedhttps://t.co/iaasiNK0bD pic.twitter.com/v2CUdBNKpV