تسجيل
18:36 06 يوليو/ تموز 2019
مباشر
    بحث
    الأمير هاري وزوجته ميغان ماركل مع طفلهما آرتشي بعد تعميده

    الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل يحتفلان بتعميد طفلهما الأول... وملكة بريطانيا تغيب عن المشهد (صور)

    © AFP 2019 / CHRIS ALLERTON / SUSSEXROYAL
    العالم
    انسخ الرابط
    0 0 0

    شهد دوق ودوقة ساسكس، الأمير هاري وزوجته ميغان ماركل، اليوم السبت، تعميد طفلهما الأول، أرتشي، وسط غياب ملكة بريطانيا، الملكة إليزابيث الثانية.

    واحتفل الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل بتعميد طفلهما، يبلغ من العمر 8 أسابيع، من قبل رئيس أساقفة كانتربري في قلعة وندسور، وبحضور 25 فردا فقط من الأصدقاء والعائلة المقربين، وفي مقدمتهم جد الطفل، الأمير تشارلز وزوجته كاميلا باركر.

    وشارك الحساب الملكي الرسمي للأمير هاري وميغان ماركل على "إنستغرام"، أول صور لمولودهما بعد تعميده، وكتب معها: "إن دوق ودوقة ساسكس يشعران بسعادة غامرة لمشاركة سعادة هذا اليوم معكم، ويرغبان في أن يشكرا الجميع من كافة أنحاء العالم لدعمهم المستمر، إنهم يشعرون بأنهم محظوظون للغاية لأنهم استمتعوا بهذه اللحظة الخاصة مع أرتشي".

    View this post on Instagram

    This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jul 6, 2019 at 8:14am PDT

    ويظهر في الصور والدا الطفل، وجده الأمير تشارلز، بينا كانت غائبة عن المشهد، ملكة بريطانيا، الملكة إليزابيث الثانية وزوجها الأمير فيليب، اللذان لم يحضرا المناسبة الخاصة.

    الأمير هاري وميغان ماركل
    © AFP 2019 / Tolga Akmen
    الأمير هاري يقاطع كل من ينتقد ميغان ماركل
    وبحسب تقارير بريطانية، فإن سبب غياب الملكة إليزابيث عن حضور تعميد أرتشي، الابن الأول لحفيدها الأمير هاري، هو أنه كان لها تحضيرات مسبقة هي وزوجها الأمير فيليب، بشأن قضائهما عطلة نهاية الأسبوع في قصر ساندرينجغام.

    وكان من المقرر أن يقام حفل التعميد أمس الجمعة، ولكن بسبب مخططات ملكة بريطانيا، تقرر إقامته اليوم السبت، من أجل حضور الأمير تشارلز للمناسبة، والذي كان متواجدا في بلد ويلز الأسبوع الماضي، للاحتفال بمرور 50 عاما على تنصيبه كأمير لها. 

    ويشار إلى أن ملكة بريطانيا لم تحضر تعميد كل أبناء أحفادها، إذ أنها فوتت حضور تعميد الأمير لويس العام الماضي، وهو نجل حفيدها الأمير وليام.

    انظر أيضا:

    ميغان ماركل تستخدم المجوهرات كعلاج
    ميغان ماركل تلقي بسجادة فارهة
    2.4 مليون جنيه استرليني....تكلفة إعادة تجهير منزل الأمير هاري وزوجته ميغان
    ميغان ماركل تدخل في منافسة قوية مع كيت ميدلتون
    الأمير هاري يقاطع كل من ينتقد ميغان ماركل
    الكلمات الدلالية:
    تعميد, أخبار بريطانيا, إنستغرام, العائلة الملكية البريطانية, ميغان ماركل, الأمير تشارلز, الأمير هاري, الملكة إليزابيث, بريطانيا
    معايير المجتمعنقاش
    التعليق بواسطة Facebookالتعليق بواسطة Sputnik
    الأخبار
    كل الأخبار
    كل الأخبار
    مولتيميديا
    فتاة تتأرجح في منتجع التزلج روزا خوتار في سوتشي الروسية
    جلسة لشرب الشاي مع بوتين وكسوف الشمس الكامل... صور الأسبوع من "سبوتنيك"
    تعطيل شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي وتسريب المعلومات السرية
    تعطيل شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي وتسريب البيانات الشخصية لدى مستخدميها
    بندقية القناصة توتشنوست (الدقة) الروسية
    بندقية القناصة "توتشنوست" (الدقة) الروسية
    تسجيل
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    ضغطك على زر "تسجيل" يعني موافقتك على معالجة بياناتك الشخصية وقبولك سياسة الخصوصية.
    استعادة كلمة السر
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    هل لديك ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    نعملا
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    لا يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    دخول
    يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    حذف الملف الشخصي
    هل حقا تريد حذف حسابك من موقع arabic.sputniknews.com؟
    نعملا
    تم حذف حسابك. ولكن يمكنك استعادة الحساب خلال 30 يوما، عبر اتباع الرابط الموجود في الرسالة التي أرسلت إلى بريدك الإكتروني
    إغلاق
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    معايير المجتمع

    إن تسجيل وترخيص مستخدمي موقع "سبوتنيك" عبر حسابات الفيسبوك أو شبكات اجتماعية أخرى يشير إلى قبولهم لقواعد الموقع. يتوجب على المستخدمين الالتزام بالقوانين المحلية والدولية، واحترام المشاركين الآخرين في النقاش، والقراء والأشخاص الذين يتم ذكرهم في المنشور.

    إدارة الموقع لها الحق في أن تحذف التعليقات التي تحتوي على لغات تختلف عن لغة غالبية محتوى الموقع. لدى كافة مواقع sputniknews.com باللغات المختلفة حق تحرير التعليقات.

    يتم حذف تعليق المستخدم في الحالات الآتية:

    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتفق مع محتوى المنشور.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحرض على الكراهية والتمييز العنصري أو العرقي أو الجنسي أو الديني أو الاجتماعي، أو ينتهك حقوق الأقليات.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك حقوق الأقليات، ويسبب لهم الأذى بأي شكل من الأشكال، بما في ذلك الإساءة المعنوية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على أفكار ذات طبيعة متطرفة أو تدعو إلى أنشطة أخرى غير قانونية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو تهديدات موجهة للمستخدمين الآخرين، أو للمنظمات بصورة تسيء إلى سمعة رجال الأعمال أو الموظفين فيها وتقلل من كرامتهم.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو رسائل تعبّر عن عدم الاحترام لموقع "سبوتنيك".
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق ينتهك الخصوصية، بحيث ينشر بيانات شخصية لأطراف ثالثة دون موافقة هذه الأطراف، أو ينتهك خصوصية المراسلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على مشاهد عنف أو سوء المعاملة والقسوة تجاه الحيوانات.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على معلومات حول كيفية الانتحار والتحريض عليه.
    • إذا كان التعليق يهدف إلى إعلان تجاري، أو الترويج لإعلان سياسي غير لائق أو غير قانوني، أو أي مصادر أخرى على الإنترنت يكون محتواها ما تم ذكره أعلاه.
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق يروّج لمنتجات أو خدمات لأطراف ثالثة دون علم هذه الأطراف.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على لغة فظة أو ألفاظ نابية أو تلميحات من مشتقات تلك الألفاظ.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل بريد إلكتروني غير مرغوب فيها، وخدمات بريدية جماعية تروّج لخطط الثراء السريع.
    • إذا كان التعليق يروّج لاستخدام المواد المخدرة وغيرها من العقاقير، ويحتوي على معلومات عن منتجاتها وكيفية استخدامها.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على وصلات لفيروسات أو برمجيات خبيثة ومضرة.
    • إذا كان التعليق جزءاً من عمل منظم ينطوي على كميات كبيرة من التعليقات ذات محتوى واحد.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل غير مفهومة وغير ذات صلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك الأدب وأصول المعاملة مظهراً بذلك أي شكل من أشكال السلوك العدواني أو المهين.
    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتقيد بالقواعد الأساسية للغة الإنجليزية (العربية)، على سبيل المثال: الكتابة (باللغة العامية) بالأحرف الكبيرة أو عدم تقسيم المكتوب إلى جمل.

    إدارة الموقع تملك الحق في أن تحظر دخول المستخدم إلى صفحة الموقع، أو حذف حسابه دون إشعاره، وذلك إذا انتهك المستخدم أو بدر منه سلوك دلّ على انتهاكه لما تم ذكره من القواعد أعلاه.

    بإمكان المستخدمين معالجة حساباتهم أو إعادة تشغيلها عبر الاتصال بالمشرفين على الموقع moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    يجب أن تحتوي الرسالة على التالي:

    • الموضوع – استعادة الحساب/ إعادة التشغيل.
    • هوية المستخدم.
    • ذكر الأسباب وتفسير التصرفات التي أدت إلى انتهاك القواعد المذكورة أعلاه، مما اضطر إدارة الموقع إلى حظر المستخدم.

    إذا قدَّرَالمشرفون على الموقع أنه يمكن استعادة الحساب/ إعادة تشغيله، فسيتم فعل ذلك.

    في حالة حظر حساب المستخدم مرة ثانية نتيجة للإنتهاكات المتكررة للقواعد المذكورة أعلاه، فلن يتم إعادة تشغيل أو فتح الحساب مرة أخرى.

    للتواصل مع المشرفين على الموقع، أرسل رسالتك على العنوان التالي:moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    دخول
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    أوك
    تنبيهات موقع "سبوتنيك"

    تابع أخبار "سبوتنيك" من متصفحك

    الاشتراكعدم الاشتراك