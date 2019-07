زلزال بقوة 5.6 درجة يضرب مدينة قريبة من الأهواز بإيران

⚠️#Iran: A strong #earthquake of magnitude mb=5.7, was registered at 28KM SE of #MasjedSoleymān, #Khuzestan province. Depth: 10 KM.

More info: https://t.co/jaurxTdpEh

Did you feel this earthquake?, Tell us!#EQVTME,#زلزله,#EQVT,#زلزال,#seísmo,#רעידתאדמה,#sismo,#terremoto,#temlor.