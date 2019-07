هلاك جزيرة في بحر العرب... صور

#MudVolcanoOfTheDay!@avoiland has just written a great @NASAEarth story on the famous 2013 eruption of the Zalzala Koh ('Earthquake Mountain') mud volcano off Gwadar, Pakistan.



The story shows how the island slowly eroded away and has now disappeared.https://t.co/khlO1l0UtL pic.twitter.com/jg3F0RnxyR