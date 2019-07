بالفيديو.. ضبط 13 طن كوكايين في البحر بعد أيام من "مطاردة هوليوودية مثيرة"

View this post on Instagram

Officials say these guys seen speeding along in international waters and dumping packages overboard were busted with about 2,300 pounds of cocaine when the Coast Guard caught up to them. The drugs were among 13 tons of cocaine (worth about $350M) offloaded Friday after six different smuggling busts. Tap the link in our bio for more. 📹: @customsborder #CoastGuard #drugbust #fox5sandiego