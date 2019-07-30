Widgets Magazine
13:34 30 يوليو/ تموز 2019
    الناشطة السويدية جريتا تونبرج

    بالصور... ناشطة سويدية مراهقة تقرر الإبحار إلى أمريكا لحضور قمة المناخ

    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    قررت الناشطة السويدية، جريتا تونبرج، الإبحار من بريطانيا إلى الولايات المتحدة منتصف شهر أغسطس/ آب المقبل لحضور قمة الأمم المتحدة للمناخ.

    وأصبحت "تونبرج"، التي تبلغ من العمر 16 عاما، مصدر إلهام لمحتجين شبان في أنحاء العالم، بفضل تحذيراتها من مخاطر التقاعس عن مواجهة ظاهرة الاحتباس الحراري، وفقا لرويترز.

    وقالت على موقع "إنستغرام": "تلقيت عرضا لركوب قارب السبق (ماليزيا 2). سنعبر المحيط الأطلسي من المملكة المتحدة إلى نيويورك في منتصف أغسطس".

    وأضافت "الحقائق العلمية واضحة. علينا البدء في تغيير اتجاه منحنى الانبعاثات إلى الانخفاض بحلول 2020 على أقصى تقدير، إذا كنا لا نزال نريد الاحتفاظ بفرصة إبقاء ارتفاع درجات الحرارة العالمية عند أقل من 1.5 درجة".

    ‪Good news!‬ ‪I’ll be joining the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, COP25 in Santiago and other events along the way.‬ ‪I’ve been offered a ride on the 60ft racing boat Malizia II. We’ll be sailing across the Atlantic Ocean from the UK to New York in mid August.‬ The science is clear. We must start bending the emissions curve steeply downwards no later than 2020, if we still are to have a chance of staying below a 1,5 degrees of global temperature rise. We still have a window of time when things are in our own hands. But that window is closing fast. That is why I have decided to make this trip now. During the past year, millions of young people have raised their voice to make world leaders wake up to the climate and ecological crisis. Over the next months, the events in New York and Santiago de Chile will show if they have listened. Together with many other young people across the Americas and the world, I will be there, even if the journey will be long and challenging. We will make our voices heard. It is our future on the line, and we must at least have a say in it. The science is clear and all we children are doing is communicating and acting on that united science. And our demand is for the world to unite behind the science. ‪#UniteBehindTheScience‬

    وقال بيير كاسيراجي، مؤسس فريق ماليزيا، الذي سيشارك في قيادة عبور الأطلسي إنه يؤمن بضرورة زيادة الوعي بتفاقم الانبعاثات العالمية والتلوث.

    وأضاف "إقناع الحكومات والمؤسسات الدولية باتخاذ الخطوة وفرض قوانين تحمي البشرية والتنوع الحيوي له الأهمية القصوى بالنسبة لمستقبل الإنسانية".

