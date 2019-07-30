بالصور... ناشطة سويدية مراهقة تقرر الإبحار إلى أمريكا لحضور قمة المناخ

View this post on Instagram

‪Good news!‬ ‪I’ll be joining the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, COP25 in Santiago and other events along the way.‬ ‪I’ve been offered a ride on the 60ft racing boat Malizia II. We’ll be sailing across the Atlantic Ocean from the UK to New York in mid August.‬ The science is clear. We must start bending the emissions curve steeply downwards no later than 2020, if we still are to have a chance of staying below a 1,5 degrees of global temperature rise. We still have a window of time when things are in our own hands. But that window is closing fast. That is why I have decided to make this trip now. During the past year, millions of young people have raised their voice to make world leaders wake up to the climate and ecological crisis. Over the next months, the events in New York and Santiago de Chile will show if they have listened. Together with many other young people across the Americas and the world, I will be there, even if the journey will be long and challenging. We will make our voices heard. It is our future on the line, and we must at least have a say in it. The science is clear and all we children are doing is communicating and acting on that united science. And our demand is for the world to unite behind the science. ‪#UniteBehindTheScience‬