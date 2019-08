والدان يجسدان أروع أنواع البطولة لإنقاذ ابنهما... صور

This is Andre Anchondo, his wife Jordan, and their two-month-old son, Paul Gilbert. Jordan’s sister said she died shielding her newborn son. Andre is still missing, according to his mother Brenda. COURTESY: Brenda Anchondo #ElPasoShooting @estelacabc7 https://t.co/sUSd5V62QC pic.twitter.com/YN4CKNkXNo

— Kate Bieri (@KateBieri) August 4, 2019