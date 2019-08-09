انقطاع في الكهرباء واسع النطاق يضرب لندن

وبحسب الحساب الرسمي لهيئة مواصلات لندن على موقع "تويتر"، فإن بعض إشارات المرور لا تعمل، منبهة المارة وقائدي السيارات من توخي الحذر أثناء القيادة والسير في الشوارع.
Due to a large scale National Grid failure there is a power cut in the London and South East areas, meaning that some traffic lights are down. Please be very cautious on the roads!— TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) August 9, 2019
Large-scale London and South East #powercut shuts down traffic lights— ITV News (@itvnews) August 9, 2019
وذكر الحساب الرسمي لشبكات الطافة في المملكة المتحدة على "تويتر"، والتي تمتلك الكابلات الكهربائية في لندن وجنوب إنجلترا: "نحن مدركين لانقطاع التيار الكهربائي الذي يؤثر على مساحة كبيرة من لندن والجنوب الشرقي، ونعتقد أن هذا يرجع إلى فشل في شبكة الكهرباء والغاز الطبيعي، الأمر الذي يؤثر على عملائنا".
We're aware of a power cut affecting a large area of London and South East. We believe this is due to a failure to National Grid's network, which is affecting our customers. We may not be able to answer individual tweets at this time. Please keep an eye on our feed for updates.— UK Power Networks (@UKPowerNetworks) August 9, 2019
وتابعت: "قد لا نتمكن من الرد على التغريدات في الوقت الحالي، يرجى متابعة حسابنا للحصول على التحديثات".
