ظريف: السعودية أنفقت 5 أضعاف ما تنفقه إيران على شراء الأسلحة (فيديو)

Insecurity in the Persian Gulf is caused mainly by US intervention & its #EconomicTerrorism on Iranians.

Adding foreign naval fleets in this narrow & crowded tinderbox only increases risk of combustion.

If US wants maritime security, it should stop its destabilizing behavior. pic.twitter.com/pnXv9wt1gr

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 13, 2019