مناورات لقوات الدفاع الذاتي اليابانية قرب جبل فوجي

From June 3 to Aug 20, the #JGSDF and #JMSDF @jmsdf_pao_eng participated in #Japan-#US bilateral exercise “#TalismanSaber2019” in #Australia. #JMOD/#JSDF improved bilateral response capabilities with the #US through exercises on the amphibious operations. #FreeandOpenIndoPacific pic.twitter.com/zMf1DbEi7J