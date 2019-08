بومبيو: أمريكا ستعمل على عودة روسيا إلى مجموعة السبع كما يريد ترامب

Interesting exchange in my interview w/Sec. Pompeo:

Should Russia be invited back into #G7?

Pompeo: "Yeah, the President thinks so"

Do you agree?

Pompeo: "The President thinks that's what we should do. I work for the President. Of course we're going to work towards that end." pic.twitter.com/3udNbI16QE

— Dan Spehler (@DanSpehler) August 27, 2019