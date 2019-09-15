مقتل شخص على الأقل وإصابة 5 في إطلاق نار بمقاطعة أونتاريو الكندية

وقالت متحدثة باسم الشرطة المحلية، إن القتيل شاب في الـ17 من العمر، وإن من بين الجرحى فتى عمره 13 عاما، وشابين في الـ16 من العمر، وشابا آخر عمره 17 عاما، إضافة إلى امرأة خمسينية.
5 people with serious injuries transported to local hospitals. Unable to confirm age and genders of victims at this time.— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 15, 2019
#BREAKING: Peel police chief confirms a child was a shot and killed in Mississauga tonight. A 17-year-old boy was the victim of the devastating shooting. Five others in hospital with serious injuries, including a 13-year-old. Suspects still armed & at large. pic.twitter.com/btYLtI2ld9— Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) September 15, 2019
وأكدت المتحدثة أن هناك العديد من المشتبه بهم، ولكن لم يتم تحديد أوصافهم حتى الآن ولا يزالون طلقاء، في حين ذكر شهود عيان أن مطلقي النار استهدفوا ضحاياهم بأسلحة نصف آلية.
