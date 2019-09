ميغان ماركل تزور مسجد وترتدي الحجاب (صور)

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle donned a headscarf as she and Prince Harry visited the oldest mosque in South Africa.



The Auwal Mosque in the Bo-Kaap area was built in 1794 during British occupation of the Cape of Good Hope.#MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry#Mosque #RoyalTourAfrica pic.twitter.com/RyIG4oFy0g