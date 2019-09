كارثة حرائق تسبب نفوق أكثر من مليوني حيوان في بوليفيا

For the past month, South America has been affected by very large-scale #wildfires

This one has been active for 5 weeks and has reached a maximum length (from extreme to extreme) of ± 270km

On 22 September it straddled the Bolivia-Paraguay border, #Sentinel2 🇪🇺🛰 images

