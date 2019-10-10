بالفيديو... لحظة الهجوم على وزير الأمن الإندونيسي وطعنه

ووفقا لمصادر من الشرطة، اقترب شخص من الوزير وهاجمه، كما أظهرت مشاهد تلفزيونية عناصر أمن يعتقلون منفذ الهجوم.
It looks like Wiranto's aide/security guard managed to stop the perpetrators just before he reached Wiranto— JATOSINT (@Jatosint) October 10, 2019
The attack occurred when Wiranto just got out of the car to board a helicopter to Jakarta pic.twitter.com/GraG4jbAon
وأعلن المتحدث باسم مستشفى بركاه، أن ويرانتو أصيب "بطعنتين عميقتين"، لكنه لم يفقد الوعي وحالته مستقرة، مؤكدا أنه قد ينقل إلى العاصمة جاكرتا وقد يحتاج إلى جراحة.
Another video, police managed to caught the perpetrators— JATOSINT (@Jatosint) October 10, 2019
Video from @ana_khoz pic.twitter.com/751E1GaySL
ولم يتضح بعد الدوافع من وراء ارتكاب الحادث.
Two perpetrators have been caught, 1 male and 1 female (allegedly the man's wife)— JATOSINT (@Jatosint) October 10, 2019
This attack happened just 10 days before the presidential inauguration
The government had previously said it would deploy 27,000 joint security personnel from both the military and the police pic.twitter.com/WfxcFtWQ6Z
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)