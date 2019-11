بدء المرحلة الرابعة من تقليص إيران لالتزاماتها النووية... هل تتحرك "الترويكا الأوروبية" هذه المرة؟

Our response to US #EconomicTerrorism & blackmail is opposite of what @realDonaldTrump was led to believe.



Our 4th step to suspend a #JCPOA provision is foreseen in Para 36 as remedy to US+E3 violations.



Easy solution for E3/EU: Abide by your obligations & we'll reverse course. pic.twitter.com/tCMHIzLpAS