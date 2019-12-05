ترامب يدعو مجلس النواب للإسراع بإجراءات مساءلته

وكتب ترامب على تويتر "إذا كنتم ستقررون مساءلتي، فلتفعلوا ذلك الآن، بسرعة، حتى يكون لدينا محاكمة عادلة في مجلس الشيوخ، وليتسنى لبلدنا العودة للعمل".
.....trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to “Clean the Swamp,” and that’s what I am doing!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)