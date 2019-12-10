رئيس وزراء إثيوبيا يتسلم جائزة نوبل للسلام

وتلقى أبي أحمد الجائزة في حفل أقيم بأسلو في النرويج، حيث منح الجائزة لجهوده في تحقيق السلام والتعاون الدولي، حسب وكالة الأنباء الإثيوبية.
2019 Peace Laureate Abiy Ahmed Ali is the first Ethiopian to be awarded a Nobel Prize. This year’s prize is also the 100th Nobel Peace Prize.— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) December 10, 2019
Watch the very moment he receives the #NobelPeacePrize. pic.twitter.com/0bIfQxzxBM
واعتبرت مبادرة رئيس الوزراء الإثيوبي لحل النزاع الحدودي مع إريتريا المجاورة لبلاده بعد سنوات طويلة من القطيعة الأهم في جهود أبي أحمد لنشر السلام.
"For me, nurturing peace is like planting and growing trees. Just like trees need water and good soil to grow, peace requires unwavering commitment, infinite patience, and good will to cultivate and harvest its dividends."— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) December 10, 2019
Abiy Ahmed Ali's Nobel Lecture: https://t.co/HLO52wmqGn pic.twitter.com/wxT1Wtdejk
وقالت لجنة الجائزة في بيان سابق إن "الغرض من الجائزة هو الاعتراف بجميع أصحاب المصلحة الذين يعملون من أجل السلام والمصالحة في إثيوبيا وفي أفريقيا".
