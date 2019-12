سقوط قتلى أثناء غرق قارب مهاجرين شرقي تركيا... فيديو

Seven purge-victims who died Friday after their inflatable dinghy capsized in the eastern Aegean Sea, were laid to rest Wednesday in Greece' Chios island.



Said Zenbil (12)

Meltem Zenbil (40)

Kevser Sezer (58)

Mahir Işık (4)

Mustafa Kara (6)

Gülsüm Kara (8

İbrahim Işık (3) pic.twitter.com/XIHnNfgUrA