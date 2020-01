الفلبين ترفض "الدية" وتطالب بحياة قتلة الخادمة

THERE WILL BE BLOOD @DFAPHL for Jeanelyn Villavende. I renounce & reject any offer of blood money for her torture/murder. I want two lives for the life they took. The top-notch lawyer hired by DFA to prosecute is not authorized to suggest or accept blood money from her killers.

— Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) January 24, 2020