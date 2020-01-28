الشرطة الفرنسية تشتبك مع رجال إطفاء خلال احتجاج في باريس... فيديو

وشارك آلاف من رجال الإطفاء في الاحتجاج في العاصمة الفرنسية مطالبين بزيادة تعويضات المخاطر التي لم تتغير منذ عام 1990.
#Breaking: Just in - Meanwhile happening now in #Paris in #France, firefighters are clashing with riot police and tear gas being used against them, in protests against the governments decision to reform the social pension funds of the people in France. pic.twitter.com/9KK68XkgsB— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 28, 2020
وأطلقت الشرطة الغاز المسيل للدموع وضربت بعض المحتجين بالهراوات.
Police are beating up protesting firefighters in #Paris #France #greve28janvier #pompiers #ViolencesPolicières— nonouzi (@Gerrrty) January 28, 2020
ونظم رجال الإطفاء احتجاجات في باريس أيضا في أكتوبر الماضي مطالبين بزيادة الرواتب وتوفير ضمانات لمستحقاتهم عند التقاعد وزيادة الاحترام لمهنتهم.
Incredible scenes in France as Firefighters clash with police as the strikes & protests continue against the Govt— The Pileus (@thepileus) January 28, 2020
We were told Macron's Centrism was the best way forward. Seems that was not the casepic.twitter.com/s78e76EyNg
وتشهد فرنسا اضطرابات عمالية على نطاق واسع منذ ديسمبر 2019، مع تعبئة النقابات أعضائها ضد خطط الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون لإصلاح نظام المعاشات.
