بعد تورط الثعابين والخفافيش... "آكل النمل" متهم جديد وراء انتشار فيروس "كورونا"

Pangolins are super cute! Pangolins, also known as scaly anteaters, are nocturnal mammals that have developed scales out of their keratin to protect their skin. Pangolins like to eat ants and termites. Pangolins are found in Africa and Asia living in hollow trees and burrows. pic.twitter.com/dBQQKihlOt

— Polite DesertPogona (@DesertPogona) May 13, 2018